Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: A Musical Legacy Like No Other

New Delhi: India bid farewell to one of its most iconic voices as Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Her death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian music, one that was deeply intertwined with the legacy of her equally legendary sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Together, the Mangeshkar sisters defined generations of sound, emotion, and storytelling through music.

Born into music, shaped by struggle

Asha Bhosle was born into the illustrious family of Deenanath Mangeshkar. However, her journey was not one of privilege alone.

Following her father’s untimely demise, the responsibility to support the family fell on the young siblings, pushing them into the world of music at an early age.

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While Lata quickly rose to dominance in playback singing, Asha had to carve her identity in an already competitive and family-driven space.

Two Sisters, One Timeless Legacy

The relationship between Asha and Lata has often been framed as a rivalry, but their early years tell a different story.

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Speaking to Republic Media earlier, Bhosle looked back at some fond memories with Mangeshkar, their childhood and how not much changed as they entered the film industry.

She said that she and her elder sister used to "fight a lot", like most siblings do while growing up, but Mangeshkar used to love her unconditionally. Bhosle also joked that Mangeshkar was soft spoken and the scolding in her "naram awaz" or soft tone, is a memory she will always hold dear to her heart.

"Didi mujhe bahut pyaar karti thi. Woh muje utha utha kar bhagti thi. Seedhiyon se gir gaye the hum log. Kya kya hua hai hamare saath. Woh mujhe bahut pyaar karti thi. We used to live across the door from each other. Subah hamara jhagda hota tha, raat mein hum log sath mein khana khate the. Jaise behno ka jhagda hota hai, waise hi. Didi bahut naram awaz mein bolti thi aur main thoda unche awaz mein bolti thi. She was very soft spoken. Once I said to her, 'Muje baal kaatne hain'. She used to say very softly, 'Nahi. Baal kyun kaatne hai. Aise thodi hota hai'," Bhosle said while thinking back.

"Hum log mutthi jaise paanchon bhai behan the, hamesha band rahe. Mera bhai Marathi industry ka bahut bada music composer hai. Hamara jhagda bahut hota tha par sab thik ho jata tha. Dono behon mein bahut farak tha. Main sabse baat kar leti thi magar didi bahut reserved thi," Bhosle said about Mangeshkar.

While comparisons between the two became inevitable as their careers grew, both sisters went on to build distinct musical identities that complemented rather than overshadowed each other.

Asha Bhosle: The Voice of Versatility

What set Asha Bhosle apart was her unmatched versatility.

From soulful ghazals to energetic cabaret numbers, from classical compositions to pop and folk, her voice adapted effortlessly across genres. Songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne showcased her range and ability to reinvent herself.

Over her career spanning more than eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, becoming one of the most recorded artists in music history.

Her contribution to Indian music earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

In 2011, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history, cementing her global legacy.

Asha Bhosle's Marriage

Asha’s personal life was as eventful as her professional journey.

She married Ganpatrao Bhosle at a young age and later raised her three children largely on her own after their separation. Her later marriage to legendary composer R. D. Burman became one of the most celebrated creative partnerships in Indian cinema.

Despite personal losses, including the passing of her children, Asha remained deeply connected to music throughout her life.

Sadly, Asha lost her first-born son, Hemant, in 2015 due to cancer, while her daughter, Varsha, expired in 2012.