End of an Era: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92- A Look at Her Iconic Career and Net Worth

New Delhi: Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer.

"Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

A look at her career graph

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond.

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Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her collaborations with leading composers and filmmakers produced some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, making her an enduring cultural icon.

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Her achievements were recognised with numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Even in her later years, Bhosle remained connected to music, performing occasionally and inspiring younger generations of artists. Her influence extended far beyond playback singing, shaping trends and redefining the role of a female voice in Indian music.

Asha Bhosle's versatility is legendary, spanning soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai to sultry hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. Her mastery shines in the haunting Mera Kuchh Saaman and the playful Chura Liya Hai Tumne. From folk-inspired melodies to pop, her voice remains India's ultimate musical kaleidoscope.

Net worth

News reports suggest the legendary artist's net worth is valued between Rs 200–250 crore. This wealth is a result of her illustrious career and a massive catalog of hits spanning several decades.

Restaurant chains

Beyond her musical legacy, Asha Bhosle has translated her love for cooking into a successful global business with her restaurant chain, Asha’s. Launched in Dubai in 2002, the international brand now spans the Gulf region—including the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain—and has established a presence in the UK with locations in Birmingham and Manchester.

Real Estate Portfolio

Her real estate portfolio is reportedly valued between Rs 80–100 crore. This collection includes high-end residential properties in Mumbai and Pune, along with a luxury apartment that was recently sold.