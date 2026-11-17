Diphu: Karbi Anglong district in Assam scripted a historic moment as more than 15,000 dancers came together to perform the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung at KASA Stadium in Diphu, securing a place in the Guinness World Records on the occasion of the 75th Karbi Anglong Day.

The record-breaking performance witnessed the participation of thousands of people from different tribes and communities, who performed the traditional dance in synchronisation, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, diversity and spirit of unity.

Senior Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records Swapnil Dangarikar praised the massive participation and the enthusiasm of the performers, describing the event as a remarkable celebration of art, culture and community.

"See the energy of the crowd here. I literally had goosebumps when I was watching them dance and celebrate. So I think I'd like to come back here again and see more of this," Dangarikar said.

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Highlighting the participation of different communities and the younger generation, he said, "I would say that this is a fantastic display of unity because so many different communities are coming together, performing with such synchronisation. This shows the unity and the oneness of the people here. Everybody, a lot of youth here are celebrating the traditional art form. So this is something that we rarely get to see. So I think this was a fantastic display of art, culture, and community."

Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, also announced the achievement through a post on X, calling it a proud and historic moment for the region.

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"HISTORY MADE! A PROUD MOMENT FOR KARBI ANGLONG! What a historic and unforgettable day for all of us! On the grand occasion of the 75th Karbi Anglong Day, we have successfully achieved a Guinness World Record, with 15,000 dancers coming together to perform our traditional Karbi folk dance at KASA Stadium, Diphu!" he wrote.

Ronghang highlighted that the participation of people from different tribes and communities made the achievement particularly meaningful, describing their performance as a demonstration of unity, harmony and mutual respect.

"What makes this achievement even more meaningful is the participation of our brothers and sisters from different tribes and communities, dancing together in a beautiful demonstration of unity, harmony and mutual respect. This is not just a world record. It is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and the collective strength of our people," he said.

He also congratulated and thanked the dancers, instructors, organisers and volunteers who contributed to the event, adding that the record belonged to everyone who had worked towards making it possible.

"My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to every dancer, instructor, organiser, volunteer and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this historic achievement possible. This record belongs to every one of us. Together, we have made Karbi Anglong proud!" Ronghang added.