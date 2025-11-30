Austrian Beauty Influencer Stefanie Pieper Found Dead After Being Missing From Holiday Party, Here’s What We Know | Image: X

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper went missing on November 23, 2025, after attending a holiday party. As per the latest reports, the 31-year-old was found dead in a suitcase in a remote forest in Slovenia. The Styrian State Police reported that her family and colleagues raised the alarm when she failed to arrive for a scheduled photo shoot.

According to reports, authorities revealed that her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to strangling her and guided investigators to the spot where he had left her body.

As per reports, the authorities stated, “The man is believed to have travelled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police."

According to people, the authorities, "On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This was the 31-year-old man's car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested."

Advertisement

Who was Stefanie Pieper?

Stefanie Pieper was a beauty influencer and makeup artist from the Geidorf district of Graz, Austria. Her Instagram bio also stated that she was a certified makeup artist.

She created content focused on makeup looks and product advice, and often shared posts featuring her Golden Retriever, Marlow. She had 47.3k followers.