BTS Member Taehyung Buys ₹2.68 Crore Mustang? V's New Hawaii Vacation Snaps With Park Hyung Sik Go Viral

While BTS ARMY is waiting for the grand comeback album, the OT7 are taking some timeout for themselves. Recently, BTS member Taehyung, aka V, went on a mini vacation with his friend Park Hyung Sik. On November 28, he shared updates from the trip on Instagram. Among the photos of him running, relaxing, and spending time with friends, he was seen driving a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD. Although he tried to keep it low-key, fans quickly spotted the car model and his handsome face hidden behind a mask, almost confirming it was his own vehicle.

While he hasn’t confirmed whether it’s his own luxury car, V gave fans a glimpse of a swanky Mustang. Alongside this, the BTS member highlighted his friendship with actor Park Hyung Sik, whom he met on the set of his debut acting project, Hwarang. Together with the leads, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, he formed the Wooga Squad with Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. Fans previously spotted the five enjoying a private vacation in Hawaii. The 29-year-old posed with his hyung and shared a clip of them dancing during the trip.