Hamsafar Singer Akhil Sachdeva Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Tanya Gulla, Check Out Adorable Announcement

Like Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, popular singer Akhil Sachdeva and Tanya also welcomed a baby girl recently. On Thursday, Hamsafar singer shared a two-picture carousel on Instagram. The first photo shows him with his wife, while the second captures a sweet moment with their newborn’s tiny hand resting in her parents’ palms. Akhil Sachdeva married his long-time girlfriend, Tanya Gulla, on March 24, 2024, in a private ceremony in Delhi and have now expanded their family.

Akhil Sachdeva and his wife, Tanya, embrace parenthood and welcome a baby girl

In his caption, Sachdeva expressed a wave of emotions through his caption, writing, “6th November 2025 Our little miracle has arrived, blessed with a baby girl My mother is finally back with me in the form of my beautiful daughter ♥️ Jai Hanuman Maharaj ki #ProudParents #BabyGirl.”

Within minutes, the comments section filled with congratulations, heart emojis, and warm wishes. Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, also embraced parenthood.

All we need to know about Akhil Sachdeva

Akhil Sachdeva is a singer and composer who rose to fame when his song Humsafar featured in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He started his musical journey as the lead vocalist of the Delhi-based band Nasha.

Some of his well-known songs include Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh, Nani Na Jodeen from Badhaai Ho, and Mein Teri Hi from Chhatriwali, among others.