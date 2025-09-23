71st National Film Awards: Know How Much Cash Prize Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji And Other Winners Get

71st National Film Awards: Know How Much Cash Prize Winners Will Get | Image: X

The 71st National Film Awards will commence today at 4 pm in the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The who’s who of the movie industry have arrived in the capital and are set to be honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

As Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji will also be honoured for their exceptional performances in 12th Fail, Jawaan and Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway, respectively. Before the ceremony starts, know how much prize money the winners get.

How much money does the National Film Awards winner get?

The National Film Awards winners receive the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) and Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medals at the presentation ceremony.

According to several reports, the Swarna Kamal award comes with a cash prize of ₹3 lakh, while the Rajat Kamal includes ₹2 lakh. Reports also state that Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey will get ₹2 lakh from the Government of India.

List of Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) winners 2025

The film 12th Fail has won the Best Feature Film award, with its producer, VC Films LLP, and director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, set to receive the Swarna Kamal medal and ₹3 lakh each.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, bringing producer Dharma Productions and Karan Johar the Swarna Kamal and a cash prize of ₹3 lakh each.

Director Sudipto Sen will also receive the same honour and prize money for The Kerala Story, which won him the Best Director award.

Marathi filmmaker Ashish Bende will be awarded the Swarna Kamal and ₹3 lakh for winning the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his first feature, Aatmapamphlet.

About the Dadasaheb Phalke Award