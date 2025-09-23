71st National Film Awards: Where To Watch Prestigious Ceremony Live Today

71st National Film Awards: Indian cinema and stars will take the spotlight today as the prestigious National Film Awards 2025 ceremony is going to happen at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 23, 2025.

The event will start at 4 pm, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to celebrate the best of cinema in 2023. The recognition has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic, but it remains highly anticipated.

Where to watch the 71st National Award?

Cinema lovers can watch the entire National Film Awards ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News Channel. The broadcast will begin at 3 pm, featuring the winners walking the red carpet before receiving their honours on stage.

The winners, announced on August 1, celebrate a remarkable year for cinema across languages, genres, and crafts. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while the satirical Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery claimed Best Hindi Film. Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) will share the Best Actor award, and Rani Mukerji earned Best Actress for her powerful role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story, which also secured Best Cinematography. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani received Best Popular Film.

Mohanlal to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The evening will also honour one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. Malayalam legend Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest film honour, for his remarkable contribution to the industry over more than four decades.

71st National Film Awards Full Winners List

Best Actor

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Hindi Film

Kathal

Best Feature Film

12th Fail

Best Kannada Film

The Ray of Hope

Best Female Playback Singer

Shilpa Rao (for Jawan Ke Chaleya)

Best Male Playback Singer

PVNS Rohit (Baby, Telugu)

Best Cinematography

The Kerala Story

Best Choreography

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindora Baje Re)

Best Makeup and Costume Designer

Sam Bahadur

Special Mention

Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) MR Rajakrishnan

Best Sound Design

Animal (Hindi)

Best Director

The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)

Best Popular Film

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Telugu Film

Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Gujarati Film

Vaash