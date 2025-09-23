Updated 23 September 2025 at 09:59 IST
71st National Film Awards: Where To Watch Prestigious Ceremony Live Today
The 71st National Film Awards will be held on September 23 in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan. The winners will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. Know where to watch the ceremony online.
71st National Film Awards: Indian cinema and stars will take the spotlight today as the prestigious National Film Awards 2025 ceremony is going to happen at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 23, 2025.
The event will start at 4 pm, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to celebrate the best of cinema in 2023. The recognition has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic, but it remains highly anticipated.
Where to watch the 71st National Award?
Cinema lovers can watch the entire National Film Awards ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News Channel. The broadcast will begin at 3 pm, featuring the winners walking the red carpet before receiving their honours on stage.
The winners, announced on August 1, celebrate a remarkable year for cinema across languages, genres, and crafts. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while the satirical Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery claimed Best Hindi Film. Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) will share the Best Actor award, and Rani Mukerji earned Best Actress for her powerful role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story, which also secured Best Cinematography. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani received Best Popular Film.
Mohanlal to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
The evening will also honour one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. Malayalam legend Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest film honour, for his remarkable contribution to the industry over more than four decades.
71st National Film Awards Full Winners List
Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actress
Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
Best Hindi Film
Kathal
Best Feature Film
12th Fail
Best Kannada Film
The Ray of Hope
Best Female Playback Singer
Shilpa Rao (for Jawan Ke Chaleya)
Best Male Playback Singer
PVNS Rohit (Baby, Telugu)
Best Cinematography
The Kerala Story
Best Choreography
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindora Baje Re)
Best Makeup and Costume Designer
Sam Bahadur
Special Mention
Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) MR Rajakrishnan
Best Sound Design
Animal (Hindi)
Best Director
The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)
Best Popular Film
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Telugu Film
Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Gujarati Film
Vaash
Best Tamil Feature Film
Parking
