Keanu Reeves-Alexandra Grant Exchange Vows In A Hush-Hush Wedding Ceremony In Europe

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for years. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 at a red carpet event and, since then, have been giving their fans couple goals. Now, they have taken their relationship a notch higher and have reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony. According to Radar Online, the couple exchanged vows during their summer trip to Europe.

(A file photo of Keanu and Alexandra | Image: Instagram)

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant exchange vows secretly

“The wedding was conducted very intimately and quietly. The two had long discussed the form of their marriage, but ultimately chose a gathering just for themselves," a source told Chosun. Keanu, 61 and Alexandra (52) are yet to issue an official statement addressing the ongoing rumours.

The couple met in 2009 at a party and remained friends until they developed feelings for each other. Together, they worked on a book, Ode to Happiness (2011), marking Keanu's first book as a writer and Alexandra's first artist book. In 2016, they reunited for their second collaboration, Shadows, a book and a suite of photographic images printed by Steidl in Germany.

Who is Alexandra Grant?

She is a visual artist who examines language and written texts through painting, drawing, sculpture, video, and other media. She has also directed a documentary film, Taking Lena Home, in 2015 as part of a residency at the Bemis Centre for Contemporary Art in Omaha, Nebraska. The film was about returning a stolen tombstone to rural Nebraska.

What's next for Keanu Reeves on the work front?