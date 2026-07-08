78th Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations Announced: The Pitt And Hacks Lead, See Full List Of Nominees
78th Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations Announced: On Tuesday, NBC announced that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay will host the Sept. 14 ceremony.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
“The Pitt” is the leading nominee at the upcoming Emmy Awards, with numerous actors who play doctors on the drama series snagging nominations.
“Hacks,” another HBO series, got the second most nominations when the Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, NBC announced that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay will host the Sept. 14 ceremony.
Drama series
“The Diplomat”; “The Gilded Age”; “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”; “Paradise”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Slow Horses”; “Your Friends & Neighbours.”
Advertisement
Comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”; “Widow’s Bay.”
Limited series, anthology series or movie
“All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Beef”; “DTF St. Louis”; “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.”
Advertisement
Drama actor
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt.”
Drama actress
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”
Supporting actor drama series
Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”; Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”; Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”; Tom Pelphrey, “Task”; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus.”
Supporting actress drama series
Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”; Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus.”
Comedy actor
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”; Steve Carell, “Rooster”; Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”
Comedy actress
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Supporting actor comedy series
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary.”
Supporting actress comedy series
Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Megan Stalter, “Hacks”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking.”
Lead actor limited series, anthology series or movie
Riz Ahmed, “Bait”; Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Oscar Isaac, “Beef”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me.”
Lead actress limited, anthology series or movie
Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; Carey Mulligan, “Beef”; Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault.”
Supporting actor limited, anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Gadd, “Half Man”; David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”; Charles Melton, “Beef”; Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning.”
Supporting actress limited, anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”; Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”; Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”; Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.”
Talk show
“The Daily Show”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; “Saturday Night Live.”
Reality competition
“Dancing With the Stars”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors.”
Outstanding reality or reality program host
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kist, “Top Chef”; Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor.”
Animated program
“Bob’s Burgers”; “Rick and Morty”; “The Simpsons”; “Smiling Friends”; “South Park”; “Star Wars: Visions.”
Outstanding television movie
“Heads of State”; “Miss You, Love You”; “People We Meet on Vacation”; “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.”
Scripted variety series
“Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…”; “The Muppet Show”; “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Final Show”; “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.”
Live variety special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny; 83rd Annual Golden Globes; 68th Annual Grammy Awards; The Oscars; 78th Annual Tony Awards.
Outstanding game show host
Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”; Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”; Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”; Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.