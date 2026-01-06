98th Academy Awards: India's Oscar Entry Homebound Advances To Next Voting Round

The 98th Academy Awards is gearing up to announce the nominations on January 22, and ahead of it, the jury is keeping the entertainment industries across the globe on toes by sharing the updates after each round. India's Oscar entry, Homebound, in the International Feature Film category has advanced in the race.

Homebound joins 14 other highly regarded international films

The official X handle of The Academy shared an update informing that Homebound has been included in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) shortlist. "Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map," read the caption. This means the chances of India winning the Oscar in one of the prominent categories have increased.

Other than Homebound, the movies include:

Argentina - Belén

Brazil - The Secret Agent

France - It Was Just an Accident

Germany - Sound of Falling

India - Homebound

Iraq - The President’s Cake

Japan - Kokuho

Jordan - All That’s Left of You

Norway - Sentimental Value

Palestine - Palestine 36

South Korea - No Other Choice

Spain - Sirât

Switzerland - Late Shift

Taiwan - Left-Handed Girl

Tunisia - The Voice of Hind Rajab

All about Homebound

Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role. The film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

Meanwhile, the red carpet will roll out on the evening of March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, with Conan O'Brien serving as the host. However, according to IST, the show will go live on March 16 from 4:30 AM and continue till 7:30 AM.