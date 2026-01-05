Kiara Advani Shares First Glimpse Of Daughter Saraayah, Leaving Fans Completely Smitten

Monday ended on a joyful note as Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared the first video of her daughter, Saraayah, giving fans a warm glimpse into her new journey as a mother.

Kiara Advani posted the touching clip on her Instagram story, where she sweetly talks to her baby in a soft, playful tone while turning the pages of a magazine.

“You wanna read mamma’s magazine? Where is mumma?” she is heard asking. As she flips through a few pages, Kiara says, “There she is,” while pointing at a page that features her own interview.

Although the video does not reveal the baby’s face, it captures tiny fingers gently placed on the magazine pages. The soft and delicate moment highlights the baby’s innocence and adds to the charm.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read.”

Kiara Advani and her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl on July 15. A couple of months later, the couple revealed that they named her Saraayah Malhotra.

