Published 01:32 IST, September 24th 2024
Aishwarya Rai Make Stylish Appearances At Paris Fashion Week 2024, Not To Miss Her Unique Hairdo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the Paris Fashion Week with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were snapped at Paris Fashion Week. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:17 IST, September 23rd 2024