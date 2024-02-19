Advertisement

Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film Not In English Language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest at the BAFTA Awards. It was the Pathaan actress' debut at the awards ceremony and her photos from the star-studded night have gone viral on social media. One in particular grabbed the attention in which the actress was flanked by Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper, both of whom were nominated in the Best Actor category. However, whether the picture is a morphed one or real has got netizens confused.

Deepika walks the red carpet at BAFTAs

Deepika Padukone took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event. She walked the red carpet alone. Later, a picture of Deepika, seemingly posing alongside Bradley Cooper and Cillian Murphy, went viral. However, it seems like the picture is photoshopped.

Deepika backstage at BAFTAs | Image: Team Deepika Malaysia/X

Deepika's speech at BAFTAs

Before presenting the Best Film Not In English Language award, Deepika introduced the nominations of the categories. “The incredible stories nominated in this category, depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, South Poland to Seoul and to Ukraine, the nominees are…” she said as an AV rolled. She presented the golden mask to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. The movie was contending alongside films such as 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow.

Here's @deepikapadukone with the #EEBAFTA for Best Film Not In The English Language. #BritBox pic.twitter.com/ZTlVv1IwF1 — BritBoxUS (@BritBox_US)

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event. Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song Nattu Nattu from the movie RRR.