BAFTA 2026: India's Boong Creates History, Wins Best Children's and Family Film Award

BAFTA 2026 Awards: India has a reason to rejoice as the only Indian nominee, Boong, at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has clinched an award, creating history. The Manipuri-language film is helmed by Alan McAlex and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The award ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Boong wins big at BAFTA 2026

Boong has created history by becoming the first Indian Indian film to win the BAFTA in the Best Children's and Family Film category. The film competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco. On receiving the award, Lakshmipriya Devi gave the acceptance speech and urged for peace in Manipur. “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," she said.

She then addressed the unrest at the international stage, “Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again.”

She concluded her speech saying, “We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for gibing us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope."

All about Boong

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.