Wedding Of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Officially Confirms Relationship, To Tie The Knot In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had been tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding. However, on late Sunday, the couple officially confirmed their rumoured wedding with a post expressing gratitude to their fans. Not just this, they also named their ceremony and requested fans to address it as "Wedding of VIROSH".

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pen heartfelt note for their fans

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Rashmika and Vijay shared a post expressing happiness as they are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names into "VIROSH."

The post reads, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoticon). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emoticons)!"

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year and are now set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda worked in movies...

The couple has shared screen space in two movies, the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. Next, they will be seen together in Ranabaali, a pan-Asian film helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film marks their reunion after 7 years. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11.