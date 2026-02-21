BAFTA 2026: Know All About Host, Nominees, When And Where To Stream Award Ceremony Live In India

The 79th British Academy Film Awards 2026 are just around the corner. Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the annual ceremony honours the best feature-length films and documentaries of any nationality that were screened in British cinemas in 2025. This year’s event will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22, 2026. Before the event begins, here is everything you need to know about when and where you can watch this year’s BAFTAs from the comfort of your home in India.

When and where to watch the BAFTA 2026 in India?

Viewers in India can watch the ceremony live on SonyLIV and on BAFTA’s official YouTube channel. The event starts at 7 pm GMT in London, so audiences in India can tune in at around 12:30 am IST in the early hours of Monday, February 23.

Who is hosting BAFTA 2026?

Alan Cumming will host this year’s BAFTA Awards for the first time. He takes over from David Tennant, who hosted the ceremony in 2024 and 2025. Organisers will stage the event live on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will present an award, becoming the third Indian to take on this role after Deepika Padukone in 2024 and Priyanka Chopra in 2021.

The organisers have also confirmed several other presenters. These include Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgard, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

BAFTA 2026 Nominee

This year’s nominations showcase a strong and varied lineup. One Battle After Another dominates with 14 nominations, making it the clear frontrunner. Sinners follows closely with 13 nominations. Hamnet and Marty Supreme have each earned 11 nominations, securing their place in several major categories. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value have also attracted major attention and remain strong contenders.

