BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt Joins As Presenter Alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Emily Watson, Aaron Pierre And More - Here's Full List

Raha’s mom achieved another milestone! Alia Bhatt has been announced as a presenter at the upcoming 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. The star-studded event is set to take place on February 22 in London. She will be sharing the stage alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Glenn Close and more.

Responding to the announcement, the Jigra actor also shared an Instagram story that read, "100 points if you can spot me (sic)."

Her appearance continues a tradition set by other Indian actors at the BAFTAs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented in 2021, and Deepika Padukone attended the ceremony in 2024.

Alan Cumming will host the awards on Sunday, with Alia Bhatt joining in as one of the presenters.

Full list of BAFTA 2026 presenters

The British Academy announced the following presenters on Tuesday: Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skargård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

When and where to watch BAFTA 2026?

Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTA Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, England. The ceremony will take place on February 22 and will air from 7 PM BST. Viewers around the world will also be able to watch it through various international broadcasters.