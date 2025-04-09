Rihanna To Blake Lively: Celebrities Who Flaunted Baby Bump At The Met Gala Before Kiara Advani

Updated April 9th 2025, 18:35 IST
The Met Gala 2025 is just a month away on May 5, 2025, and this year's guest list is more exclusive than ever. Anna Wintour has personally curated a blend of entertainers, athletes, models, artists, and filmmakers. This year Kiara Advani will also be debuting at Met Gala while she is expecting a child with Siddharth Malhotra. Known for her high-end fashion, mom-to-be Kiara's debut on the iconic red carpet is sparking excitement, as fashion enthusiasts eagerly await her take on this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with that pregnancy glow. However, she will not be the first one who will ace pregnancy fashion as it has a long legacy going on the red carpet.
Lea Michele graced the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a stunning Rodarte ensemble. In March 2024, the actress revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich.
Serena Williams revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Met Gala. Sharing the news on Instagram, the tennis icon wrote, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
Supermodel Karlie Kloss also announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 gala.
Rihanna arrived late to the 2023 Met Gala, but her Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfit made it all worth it. The “Love on the Brain” singer dazzled in a striking white Maison Valentino gown with a flowing train. Initially, an elaborate rosette overcoat concealed her baby bump, but she later removed it, proudly showcasing her pregnancy curves.
Sophie Turner showcased her second baby bump at the 2022 gala-themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She exuded dark glamour in an archival Louis Vuitton gown, paired with diamond earrings from the brand's High Jewellery collection and stylish designer slides.
Cardi B left everyone stunned at her Met Gala debut in 2018. With the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” she flawlessly embodied it in a lavish Moschino outfit crafted by Jeremy Scott.
Emily Blunt attended the 2016 Met Gala while expecting her second child. The Jungle Cruise star showcased her pregnancy in a glittering midnight blue gown by the Michael Kors Collection, which elegantly hugged her figure and flared softly at the knee.
At the 2016 gala, Blake Lively, who hadn’t yet announced her pregnancy, later shared that she was two months pregnant with Baby Reynolds No. 2.
