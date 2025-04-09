Rihanna To Blake Lively: Celebrities Who Flaunted Baby Bump At The Met Gala Before Kiara Advani

The Met Gala 2025 is just a month away on May 5, 2025, and this year's guest list is more exclusive than ever. Anna Wintour has personally curated a blend of entertainers, athletes, models, artists, and filmmakers. This year Kiara Advani will also be debuting at Met Gala while she is expecting a child with Siddharth Malhotra. Known for her high-end fashion, mom-to-be Kiara's debut on the iconic red carpet is sparking excitement, as fashion enthusiasts eagerly await her take on this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with that pregnancy glow. However, she will not be the first one who will ace pregnancy fashion as it has a long legacy going on the red carpet.

File photo of Kiara Advani | Image: X

Lea Michele

Lea Michele | Image: X

Lea Michele graced the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a stunning Rodarte ensemble. In March 2024, the actress revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams | Image: X

Serena Williams revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Met Gala. Sharing the news on Instagram, the tennis icon wrote, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss | Image: X

Supermodel Karlie Kloss also announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 gala.

Rihanna

Rihanna | Image: X

Rihanna arrived late to the 2023 Met Gala, but her Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfit made it all worth it. The “Love on the Brain” singer dazzled in a striking white Maison Valentino gown with a flowing train. Initially, an elaborate rosette overcoat concealed her baby bump, but she later removed it, proudly showcasing her pregnancy curves.

Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Image: X

Sophie Turner showcased her second baby bump at the 2022 gala-themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She exuded dark glamour in an archival Louis Vuitton gown, paired with diamond earrings from the brand's High Jewellery collection and stylish designer slides.

Cardi B

Cardi B | Image: X

Cardi B left everyone stunned at her Met Gala debut in 2018. With the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” she flawlessly embodied it in a lavish Moschino outfit crafted by Jeremy Scott.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt | Image: X



Emily Blunt attended the 2016 Met Gala while expecting her second child. The Jungle Cruise star showcased her pregnancy in a glittering midnight blue gown by the Michael Kors Collection, which elegantly hugged her figure and flared softly at the knee.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively | Image: X