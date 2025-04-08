Raid 2 Trailer X Review: 'Riteish Deshmukh Film Ka Jaan Hone Wala Hai,' Say Fans As Actor Steals Limelight From Ajay Devgn

Raid 2: The makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film marks the return of Ajay as Amay Patnaik, an IRS (IT) officer. The film, which serves as a sequel to Raid (2018), will showcase how he takes down a corrupt politician, Dada Bhai (played by Riteish. The duo will be seen at loggerheads. This is Riteish's third film where he's playing the antagonist. Speaking of which, the movie buffs are going gaga over his performance in the trailer and calling his role the "soul" of the film.

Netizens can't wait to watch Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh at loggerheads

The trailer opens with Ajay knocking on the door of Dada Manohar Bhai to raid his residence and office but finds nothing against him. This begins the cat-and-mouse race between the two, with Ajay getting into the depth of the mystery while Riteish tries to create obstacles. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia's item number. Ajay can be seen in his same swag, but it was the latter's acting that has left netizens impressed, particularly his 'villainous eyes'.

A user wrote, "Riteish Deshmukh ka villainous look pura chills de raha hai." Another wrote, "Riteish Deshmukh ka role pura film ka jaan hone wala hai." A third user wrote, "Riteish as a villain? Ufff, chills incoming!" A fan wrote, "Not in real life, but glad to see Ritiesh living his dad's dream in this film as a politician. He's too good in grey shade roles also."

(Image: YouTube)

"Chalo Kuch tagda mil Gaya Bollywood KO..Ritesh and Negative role just (blast emoticons)."

(Image: YouTube)

However, a section of the internet praised Ajay Devgn and the trailer. "Ajay ki acting mein woh rawness hai jo chahiye hoti hai," a user wrote. "Ajay’s expressions—next level intensity," wrote another. Some also hailed Yo Yo Honey Singh's song in the trailer.

(Image: YouTube)

All about Raid 2