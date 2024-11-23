Big Dawgs Fame HanuMankind Performs With ASAP Rocky, Proud Netizens Call It 'Historic'

Rapper HanuMankind became a global sensation after his song Big Dawgs received a raving response upon its release. Within no time the song entered in the list of global top music videos. Recently, the global sensation HanuMankind and ASAP Rocky’s performance is now going viral on social media.

Viral clip of HanuMankind and ASAP Rocky

The viral clip of HanuMankind and ASAP Rocky’s performance is from the Rolling Loud concert in Thailand. The duo’s performed the new rendition of chartbuster Big Dawgs. As soon as the video was dropped, fans went gaga and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “So freaking happy to see this”. Another user wrote, “Rocky with HanuMankind that was not in 2024 bucketlist”. A rapper from India making Indians proud!!!”, wrote the third user.

This performance of HanuMankind is before he will move ahead with Coachella in 2025. This will make him the third artist from India to perform at the prestigious music fest after Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon.

All about HanuMankind

HanuMankind, also known as Sooraj Cherukat, was born in Malappuram in Kerala. He spent his early years in Houston, Texas, where he attended the Houston Community College. In 2012, he returned to India and enrolled for a course in Coimbatore. He began his career at the festival NH7 Weekender, coinciding with his first release from his debut EP Kalari. It also set the stage of him and cemented his place in the space of upcoming and independent artists.

File photo of HanuMankind | Source: Instagram