Published 13:17 IST, October 12th 2024
Block Your Dates For NH7 Weekender, Music Festival To Be Held In Pune On December 14, 15
NH7 Weekender returns for its 15th edition, aiming to create unforgettable music and culture experiences for new-age audiences. The two-day festival, set to take place on December 14 and 15, will be reinvented.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Image for representation | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:17 IST, October 12th 2024