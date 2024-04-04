Advertisement

The 77th Festival de Cannes will take place from Tuesday May 14 to Saturday May 25, 2024. The Official Selection will be announced on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Each year, multiple films are submitted for consideration in the Official Selection for Competition, Out of Competition or Un Certain Regard. A committee decides the category in which a selected film is screened. The announcement of the movies for Cannes 2024 will be made via a press conference in Paris on April 11.

Red steps at Cannes Film Festival | Image: AP

Meanwhile, some details regarding one of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world are already out.

Greta Gerwig is the Jury President for Cannes 2024

Greta Gerwig, American director, screenwriter and actress, whose 2023 release Barbie became the highest-grossing film that year, will preside over the feature film Competition Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

File photo of Greta Gerwig | Image: AP

Gerwig, 40, is the first American female director to take on the role of Jury President at the Festival de Cannes. She has also become the youngest person to take on the chair since Sofia Loren only aged 31 in 1966, and the second female director since Jane Campion in 2014; and the second American woman after Olivia de Haviland first female Jury President in 1965.

Xavier Dolan is the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury at Cannes

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan will be the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury at Cannes 2024. "Even more than making films myself, discovering the work of talented filmmakers has always been at the very heart of both my personal and professional journeys," Dolan said in a statement after his name was announced as the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury at Cannes.

Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act to open the 77th Festival de Cannes

Presented Out of Competition as a world premiere at Cannes on Tuesday, May 14, this four-part comedy will not only open the film festival but will be released in all French cinemas on the same day. The French film stars Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard.

A still from The Second Act | Image: Cannes Film Festival

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga World Premiere at the 77th Festival de Cannes

Presented in Out of Competition, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will see its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

A still from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga | Image: Discussing Film/X

The premiere is set for May 15, to be revealed in the presence of director George Miller and the cast, led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.