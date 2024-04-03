×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Cannes Film Festival 2024: 3 Marathi Movies To Be Screened At 77th Edition Of Festival de Cannes

Three Marathi film will be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Bhera, Gypsy and Valli are part of the 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Marathi movie posters
Marathi movie posters | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held between May 14 and 25 at the French Riviera. With one the most renowned film festivals just a month away, all eyes will be on the titles being screened in the competitive and the non-competitive categories. Like in the past, this year too, some of the Indian titles too will be screened at the Festival de Cannes. Here's a list of homegrown movies to be screens at Cannes 2024.

Cannes Film Festival | Image: AP

Gypsy

Gypsy is the story of a family from a nomadic tribe that wanders throughout their lives. The synopsis of the film reads, "A young boy from a nomadic tribe named Jyotya has to eat bad food brought by begging every day. Hence it has a hot-fresh appeal. But he doesn't get to eat it. Finally, he has to rely on the smell of the substance. This gets him used to smelling different food items. Next the smell of a substance overwhelms him. And finally it is this smell that gives him the opportunity to change his life."

Gypsy | Image: IMDb

Valli

Written and directed by Manoj Shinde, Valli was screened at the Singapore International Film Festival 2023 in the Asian Feature Film Competition category. The synopsis reads, "A religious devotee, trapped in an enforced gender identity, plots an escape from his oppressive village in this delicately layered examination of gender fluidity."

Valli poster | Image: IMDb

"Every night Valli is sought after for his blessings as a jogta—presenting as a woman devotee bound to a Hindu goddess. Though he is spiritually revered, he is also ostracised by the villagers and routinely subject to their harassment and violence. Stifled by his life of servitude, he wishes to renounce his jogta identity and live as a man. To do so, he enlists the help of his only friend and fellow castaway, Tara."

Advertisement

"With its intimate portrayal of the jogappa tradition in the rural regions of western Maharashtra, the film immerses us in Valli‘s world, capturing his difficult journey while bravely interrogating gender expectations and religious tradition without reaching for easy answers."

Bhera

Bhera is the story of two innocent lives in a remote village in Lower Konkan during the Covid era. Anibai, who lives alone in the village far away from the main settlement, is eagerly waiting for her son Suresh, who is stuck in Mumbai during the Covid period.

Bhera poster | Image: IMDb

Anibai suffers from appendicitis and Vishnu, who is deaf-mute from birth, is her only connection to the rest of the world. The orphan boy Vishnu, who lives like a slave in his uncle’s house on his mother’s side, but longs for Maya, comes to Anibai full of affection. Vishnu, who has no idea where Anibai is and is waiting for his friend Suresh on one side, gets even more excited.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a minute ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

15 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

16 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

17 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

17 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

19 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

23 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

26 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

28 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

28 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

29 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

29 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

32 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

35 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo