Cannes 2025: Aranyer Din Ratri To Tanvi The Great, Know All Indian Films To Be Screened At Global Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2025: The 78th edition of the global film festival is all set to kick off from today, May 13 and will continue till May 24 in the French Riviera. Like always, this year too, several Indian films are set to make their debut at the global stage ahead of their theatrical release. As the film festival is still hours away in India, we have brought you a list of films that will be screened at the film festival this season. As per IST, the festival will start at 10:45 PM. It will be streamed live 24/7.

Aranyer Din Ratri

It is an iconic Bengali film helmed by Satyajit Ray, which was recently restored. The adventure drama is based on the novel of the same name by Sunil Gangopadhyay. Starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal and Aparna Sen, the film employs the literary technique of the carnivalesque. The story unfolds around a group of four friends, who, despite their differences, bond deeply. The four friends are all educated and come from different layers of society, but the urge to escape the daily grind of city life forces them to wander in tribal lands. The film was nominated for the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival.

The premiere of the film will be presented by Simi Grewal, Wes Anderson, Margaret Bodde (Executive Director of The Film Foundation), producer Purnima Dutta’s family, and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi of The Criterion Collection.

Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is about two friends from a North Indian village preparing for a police job. But their friendship strains as desperation grows in their quest. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as an executive producer of the film. It has been selected for the Un Certain Regard.

Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher's directorial will premiere at the Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market) during the film festival. The film narrates the story of a "special" girl who seemingly yearns to join the army. The film stars Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen and Jackie Shroff.

A Doll Made Up Of Clay

It is made by a student of Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI). The film has been selected for one of the prestigious sections, La Cinef section. The story revolves around a 23-year-old Nigerian footballer, Ahmed, who comes to India to make his career in football. However, he sustains a devastating injury that ends his dreams. Lost and desperate, he seeks an escape through the healing power of his ancestral rituals. The short film is bankrolled by Sahil Manoj Ingle. Uma Kumari is the film's executive producer.

