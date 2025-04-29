Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar Feels 'Humiliated, Embarrassed' On Being Pakistani Citizen: The Way Our Check-in Is Done...

Saba Qamar is a well-known Pakistani actress who has also spread her wings in India by starring alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium . However, while shooting with an Indian crew, she realised that Pakistan doesn't stand anywhere. An actress' emotional video from an interview is going viral on the internet, wherein she narrates an incident that left her embarrassed and made her realise how others perceive Pakistani citizens. Her video has gone viral amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack, where around 26 tourists died.

Saba Qamar says 'The way our check-in is done, I can't tell you'

An Indian has shared a video of Saba, in which she can be heard saying, "This land of Pakistan, whose slogans we use, Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan this and that. But when we go out, and the way our check-in is done, I can't tell you. I feel so humiliated." She gets teary-eyed and narrates, "I remember, for my shooting I had gone to Tbilisi, so my crew was with me, who were Indian, they all left but I stayed. My passport stopped me because I'm from Pakistan. They did a thorough investigation of me and even took my interview, and then they let me go." She concluded by saying, "That day I realised, this is our respect, this is the position we have. Where do you stand?"