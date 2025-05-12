Cannes 2025: How And Where To Watch The Film Festival And Indian Celebs On Red Carpet Live

Updated May 12th 2025, 19:36 IST
The South of France is all set to host the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For the week-long event, the French Riviera will convert into a centrestage for global cinema where talent and films across the world will share one roof. Bigwigs from all over, including India, are gearing up for the Cannes Red Carpet and the coveted film screenings.
The Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 13. The festival is hosted to preview all new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.
The film festival typically lasts a week. This time, the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or.
For the fans of the movies in India, the film festival can be streamed live on the official Festival de Cannes YouTube channel. The live stream will showcase glimpses of the competition, red carpet events, behind the scenes and the sideline interviews.
Over the years, the Cannes Film Festival has had ample representation from India. Actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani have all walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the past. This year too, the French Riviera will see some big Indian faces.
Alia Bhatt will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Aishwarya Rai will return to the red carpet as a L’Oreal ambassador. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are also expected to attend the festival as their film Homebound will be premiered in the Un Certain Regard category of the event. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will walk the red carpet for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri. All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia, whose film won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, is part of the main jury for the festival this year.
