Cannes 2025: How And Where To Watch The Film Festival And Indian Celebs On Red Carpet Live

The South of France is all set to host the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For the week-long event, the French Riviera will convert into a centrestage for global cinema where talent and films across the world will share one roof. Bigwigs from all over, including India, are gearing up for the Cannes Red Carpet and the coveted film screenings.

When will the Cannes Film Festival 2025 begin?

The Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 13. The festival is hosted to preview all new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

When will the Cannes Film Festival 2025 end?

The film festival typically lasts a week. This time, the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Where to watch the Cannes Film Festival live online in India?

For the fans of the movies in India, the film festival can be streamed live on the official Festival de Cannes YouTube channel. The live stream will showcase glimpses of the competition, red carpet events, behind the scenes and the sideline interviews.

Which Indian actors will attend the Cannes Film Festival this year?

Over the years, the Cannes Film Festival has had ample representation from India. Actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani have all walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the past. This year too, the French Riviera will see some big Indian faces.



