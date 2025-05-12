No Nudity, No Voluminous Outfits, No Backpacks: Cannes Film Festival Issues New Guidelines Hours Before Red Carpet Commences

Over the years, the Cannes Film Festival has become as much a fashion gala as a film event. However, it seems like the organisers are keen on dialling back the fashion this year. Hours before the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival 2025 commences, new guidelines are put into place. The new regulations are created for "the sake of decency", per the organisers. In an extensive guideline, the Cannes Film Festival this year has prohibited outfits that promote ‘nudity’ or have ‘large trains’, among others.

As per multiple reports, official documents of the Cannes Film Festival state, “For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10pm, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress,” a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants [...] a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie."



Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival 2024 | Image: X

The instructions further read, “Tote bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings [...] For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”



However, it remains unclear if the regulations are applicable throughout the 7-day-long festival.

This is not the first time Cannes has imposed a dress code. Earlier, the mandatory high heels on the red carpet was a directive at the film festival that was widely contested by the attendees, including icons like Julia Roberts, who walked the carpet barefoot as a mark of dissent.



