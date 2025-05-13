sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 13th 2025, 20:30 IST

Cannes 2025 Kicks Off, Payal Kapadia Joins Jury Members, Honorary Palme d'Or Awardee Robert De Niro Acts Goofy In Front Of Camera

Cannes 20205 kicked off with the official photocall of the jury members ahead of Amélie Bonnin’s French romance Leave One Day premiere. Robert De Niro was also snapped on the French Riviera.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival
Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival | Image: Instagram

Cannes 2025 has officially kicked off. The 78th edition of the prestigious film festival began with celebs attending the photocall by the French Riviera. The red carpet ceremony will begin shortly with the premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s French romance Leave One Day.

Cannes 2025 will run from May 13 to May 24 | Image: X

Before things got underway at the Palais des Festivals of Cannes, the jury gathered for the photocall. Payal Kapadia, the director of All We Imagine As Light, which received the second-most prestigious prize Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, joined the other jury members at the photocall.

Also read: Cannes 2025 'Decency' Dress Code Robs Film Festival Of Its Identity?

Cannes 2025 jury assembles for photocall ahead of the red carpet | Image: Festival De Cannes/Instagram

Juliette Binoche, Jury President of the 78th Cannes Film Festival and Jury members Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, Leila Slimani, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, Alba Rohrwacher and Hong Sang-soo posed during a photocall before the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The jury decides the winner of the prestigious Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top prize for competing films.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai To Alia Bhatt: Indian Celebs At Cannes Film Festival 2025

Payal Kapadia is a jury member at Cannes 2025 | Image: X&nbsp;

Also snapped was Robert De Niro, who will receive the honorary Palme d’Or at the opening night film festival. De Niro's candid moments became the highlight. Many rushed to the comments sections and remarked "legend" for the Killers Of The Flower Moon star.

Robert De Niro will receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes | Image: Instagram

Robert De Niro to be honoured at Cannes 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with his honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes. The duo first collaborated for the 1993 film This Boy's Life and then for Killers Of The Flower Moon, which screened as the official selection at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

On being awarded the Cannes honour, De Niro earlier shared, "Expressing his admiration for the festival, the veteran actor said, "I have such close feelings for the Festival de Cannes, especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart. Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home."

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 13th 2025, 20:27 IST