Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore Is Cherishing The Moments With Daughter Saba Pataudi In City Ahead Of Aranyer Din Ratri's World Premiere

Sharmila Tagore is gearing up for the world premiere of her classic movie Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes 2025. The veteran actress has touched down in the city with her daughter Saba Pataudi, and the mother-daughter duo opted for sightseeing on the first day. Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film, restored in a 4K version, will be screened at the film festival under the Classics section.

Sharmila Tagore's first day in Cannes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a carousel post documenting their journey from India to Cannes. The images include selfies taken inside the flight to the moment they touched down in the city. They were seen cherishing the little moments together before Tagore made a startling appearance on the red carpet. "Cannes 2025! Ma n Me...moments to cherish," reads her caption.

The premiere of the film will be presented by Simi Grewal, Wes Anderson, Margaret Bodde (Executive Director of The Film Foundation), producer Purnima Dutta’s family, and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi of The Criterion Collection.

All about Aranyer Din Ratri

An iconic Bengali film helmed by Satyajit Ray was recently restored by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at L’Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Janus Films, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), and the Criterion Collection. The funding came from the Golden Globe Foundation.

The adventure drama is based on the novel of the same name by Sunil Gangopadhyay. Starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal and Aparna Sen, the film employs the literary technique of the carnivalesque. The story unfolds around a group of four friends, who, despite their differences, bond deeply. The four friends are all educated and come from different layers of society, but the urge to escape the daily grind of city life forces them to wander in tribal lands.