Are RJ Mahvash And Yuzvendra Chahal Not Dating? Actress Opens Up About Trolls Affecting Her Amid Cricketer's Divorce From Dhanashree Verma

RJ Mahvash has been in the news after she was snapped with Yuzvendra Chahal and cheering for a cricketer amid his divorce from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. She is rumoured to be dating the cricketer, but neither she denied nor confirmed the relationship. Not just this, she was also trolled for being the reason behind Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's divorce. In a recent interview, RJ Mahvash expressed being affected by the trolls and how she once felt like giving up to lead a "normal" life.

I wanted to leave everything, social media, public life: RJ Mahvash

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Mahvash, who recently experienced heavy trolling, shared that it takes a toll on her. She used to question herself that she is just trying to live her life, so why are these people being "mean"? "I was unable to process because some of them were not even true," shared. It affected her so much that she wanted to leave everything, like social media and public life, and live in the mountains to avoid attention. "I just wanted to go back and live like a normal girl and be hidden in some mountains, selling Maggie. But I didn't want the attention. So, trolls take a toll on me," she continued.

Mahvash further revealed that sometimes she feels like penning a long note debunking all the rumours and asking them to "stop it, this is not the truth". "These PR teams and the people we work with they keep telling us that we don't say anything immediately. But nobody realises this is happening with you. You just sometimes want to clarify that 'yeh jo tum bol rahe ho, yeh sab made up hai, aisa kuch hai hie nahi," she said. But then she stops thinking she doesn't owe these trolls anything. " So, be yourself and don't keep clarifying everything," she concluded.