Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To French Riviera With Her Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been receiving widespread love after L'Oreal Paris seemingly missed mentioning the actress, is on her way to attend the closing ceremony of the film festival. The actress will be representing L'Oreal Paris on the red carpet and serving as the brand's showstopper. Several videos are going viral on the internet showing the actress at the airport in Mumbai during the early hours of Friday. She was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony

In a video going viral on the internet, Aishwarya can be seen arriving at Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya. She obliged for a photo with a young fan and then entered the premises with her daughter hand-in-hand. Her airport OOTD was a classic all-black ensemble, and she was carrying a jacket in her hand. Even her daughter was dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes, and when L'Oreal Paris unveiled Alia Bhatt's banner on the French Riviera, fans criticised the cosmetics brand heavily. However, the brand assured that she is the legend and will arrive to close the ceremony along with other legendary brand ambassadors.

Time and again, she has made a style statement on the red carpet. Last year, she stepped out in a saree with statement jewellery, sporting sindoor. This year, her fans are waiting with a baited breathe to witness how she is going to blow away their minds.

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On the work front...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 hit film Ponniyin Selvan: II. Since then, she has been away from the big screens and is yet to announce her next project.