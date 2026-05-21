Chand Mera Dil First Review: Does Ananya Panday-Lakshay Starrer Merit A Visit To The Big Screen?

Chand Mera Dil will hit the big screens on May 22. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film features Ananya Panday and Lakshay. While the actor is fresh off the success of his series Bad**s of Bollywood, the romance film is particularly critical for Ananya. The actress was last seen in Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

With Chand Mera Dil, the makers took the bold step of skipping promotions. The cast members did not hold any pre-release events or city-wide promotions. The cast and crew members have only been promoting the film on their social media accounts. This might have hampered the awareness around the film and ultimately its box office. However, ahead of the film's release, the first review of Chand Mera Dil is out.

How is the first review of Chand Mera Dil?

Film critic and trade tracker Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the first review of the Ananya Panday-Lakshay starrer. In his post, he called the movie ‘impactful’ and appreciated the emotional highs. However, he also made a note of the dull second half of the movie.

In his review, the industry insider made special mention of director Vivek Soni's brilliance and Lakshay's performance. He also appreciated the soundtrack of Chand Mera Dil. The review also called the film an ideal watch for urban youth.



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