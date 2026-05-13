Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Gets Ignored By Photographers At Red Carpet, Netizens Call It 'Next Level Embarrassment'

Alia Bhatt, representing L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, walked on the red carpet on the opening day. For Alia, it was nothing less than a magical moment, but the behind-the-scenes video shows a completely different story. Several clips are going viral on the internet that show Alia being ignored by the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

'Not single pap flashed a camera at Alia Bhatt'

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a peach bustier gown accessorised with royal jewellery. Being the brand ambassador of L'Oreal, it was believed she was widely known internationally, just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alas, it was not the same. The moment she walked on the red carpet, photographers seemed unbothered by her appearance and were busy capturing someone else present at the red carpet.

This incident became the talk of the town for the netizens, and they are busy sharing their views on social media. While many criticised the actress for carrying a 'fake aura', a few defended the actress.

A user wrote, "So embarrassing man. cannes is a global movie stage & this her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. who is she waving at? none looks interested. serious aura deficit!"

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Another user wrote, "Alia trying hard to serve but no one recognising her is another level of embarrassment."

"It's is so embarrassing how Indian celebs carve international attention, here's alia bhatt at cannes not even single cameraman was bothered to capture her," a user wrote.

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"While in India Alia never tans her skin as soon as she is on an international platform she gets all tanned," a user wrote.

Alia Bhatt's OOTD for Cannes opening ceremony was...

Alia donned the fashion designer Tamara Ralph's ensemble, a peach bustier gown featuring a plunging neckline. The gown also featured a sweeping train and a dreamy chiffon dupatta (scarf) trailing behind her. She accentuated her look with Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship. The Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond and 20 carats of finely set diamonds. She paired the jewellery with Chopard's earrings and rings.