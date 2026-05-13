L'Oréal Paris Reacts To Fan Questioning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Absence At Cannes 2026

For decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been synonyms to Cannes Film Festival. The actress used to attend the event as a brand ambassador of cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris. Having said that, this year, the brand didn't include Aishwarya when it unveiled its ambassadors at Cannes’ Le Martinez Hotel with giant posters. This didn't go down well with the fans, and they lashed out at the cosmetic giant for including Alia Bhatt and not Aishwarya, the one who seemingly brought fame to the brand in Asia. Now, the brand has reacted to the netizens' query.

L'Oreal responds to a fan query about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On Tuesday, L'Oreal shared a post on its official Instagram handle with posters of ambassadors at Cannes’ Le Martinez Hotel. The post was captioned as "Consider this L’Oréal Paris’s official check-in, Le Martinez is officially home for the Festival." On noticing Aishwarya's missing poster, fans questioned the brand for not inviting the actress. A user wrote, "Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ?We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched ..please promote and celebrate her more."

While many asked, the brand replied to only one user, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This left fans wondering whether she would be attending the event or not.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first Cannes appearance

The actress made her debut at the film festival in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of her film Devdas. However, it was in 2003 that she appeared on the red carpet as a L’Oreal ambassador for the first time. Since then, she has been regular on the red carpet, serving several iconic looks.