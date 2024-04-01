Mrunal Thakur On Being Called ‘Lucky’ For Telugu Movies: Want To Be Known For My Work

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film - Family Star. Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the film will hit the big screen on April 5. The actress has previously worked in Sita Ramam and most recently, Hi Nanna. Since all her films in the language have been commercial successes, the tag of Mrunal being ‘lucky’ for the movies has come into popular use. The actress has addressed the same.

Mrunal Thakur on being referred to as ‘lucky’ for Telugu movies

In a press event organised as a part of Family Star’s pre-release promotion, Mrunal Thakur addressed being called ‘lucky’ for movies. Since Family Star will follow the release of Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam, the actress, who made her career through television, was asked how she feels about being dubbed as ‘lucky’ for the industry.

Mrunal shared her reservation for the same and asserted that she likes to be known for her work. She said, “That word is very temporary, and I don’t like it. Acting in films isn’t just my job, it’s my passion. I only want to say yes to roles that let me live them. When I was a child, I wanted to be a princess. When I got the role (in Sita Ramam), I felt like I had prepared for it all my life.”

Mrunal Thakur says she chooses to do only movies in which she has a meaty role

At the same event, Mrunal mentioned the type of roles she is drawn to and what made her say yes to the roles in the recent past. She shared that the only thing she considers before saying yes to a movie is whether she has a significant part in it or not. She stated, “I will only do stories I resonate with. I want to be known by my character rather than as Mrunal. I want to let my work speak. If my character isn’t integral to the film, I won’t do it. I said yes to playing Sita, Yashna (Hi Nanna) and Indu (Family Star) because the film doesn’t work without them in it.”

Mrunal Thakur will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time in the upcoming movie. In a previous interview, the actress heaped praises on her co-star and especially mentioned that he has no ‘starry air’ around him. Family Star will released in Tamil and Telugu on April 4.