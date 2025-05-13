Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt, Nitanshi Goel To Simi Garewal, Indian Celebs Who Will Make Their Red Carpet Debut

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is just a few hours away to begin in the South of France. For this week-long event, the French Riviera has transformed into a global cinema hub, bringing together talents and films from around the world under one roof. Iconic stars from every corner of the globe, including India, are preparing for the Red Carpet showcase and exclusive film screenings. This year, Indian debutants such as Raha’s mum Alia Bhatt, Nitanshi Goel, and many more will dazzle the carpet with their presence.

Indian celebs making debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025

Nitanshi Goel



Laapataa Ladies Nitanshi Goel is ready to make her mark in 2025. After her historic achievement as the youngest recipient of the Best Actress award for her role in Laapataa Ladies, she will be the youngest actress to debut at the Cannes Film Festival as well.

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt is ready to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After impressing on the prestigious MET Gala steps, the Highway actress confirmed during a recent media interaction that she will attend Cannes 2025 for the first time. As a global ambassador for L’Oreal, a role she took on in 2024, Alia will grace the festival’s red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter



Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter may debut at Cannes this year as their film Homebound is set to premiere globally at the festival. While the actors and the rest of the team are likely to attend, their participation has not been confirmed yet.

Shalini Passi

Actress Shalini Passi and renowned artist Padma Shri Paresh Maity will walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 for "Longitude 77."

Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal is finally making her Cannes red carpet debut, and it’s long overdue. The elegant actress and television icon will grace the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 19 May. She will walk the red carpet to honour the restored version of Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), the iconic 1970 Satyajit Ray film where she delivered one of her most unforgettable performances. This masterpiece of Indian cinema, now restored in stunning 4K, is returning to the global stage at Cannes.

Where to watch the Cannes Film Festival 2025?

The Cannes Film Festival will commence from today, May 13. The festival is hosted every year to preview all new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

The festival is usually a week-long event and this year it will end on May 24 with the presentation of the renowned Palme d’Or.