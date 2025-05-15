Cannes Film Festival 2025: Heidi Klum Plays By Her Own Rules At Red Carpet, Dazzles In A 'Voluminous' Gown With Long Train

Cannes 2025: The red carpet was rolled out at Promenade de Croisette on May 13, welcoming the celebs from across the globe for the 78th edition of the film festival. The celebs will be walking the red carpet to promote their upcoming movies. However, just hours before kick-off, the organisers announced new rules prohibiting the celebs from wearing voluminous outfits with long trains and sheer outfits. This left the celebs with a little window to change their outfits for the opening night. Among all was Heidi Klum, she remained unfazed with the new rules and walked the red carpet in a voluminous thigh-high slit gown with a long train.

Heidi Klum floats dress code at Cannes 2025

The actress stepped on the red carpet in a petal-inspired Elie Saab frock, featuring a long train. She sported nude makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips. She accessorised her ensemble with diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and sported soft curls. The actress shared several photos on her Instagram handle showing off her ensemble from every angle. In one of the photos, she is standing on a hotel balcony while her train is spread in the room.



On the next day (Wednesday), Heidi wore a metallic sequin, figure-hugging gown with a small train to the premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The gown was from the shelves of Elie Saab, featuring an off-shoulder design and a deep neckline. She accessorised her look with stud earrings and a statement ring. She sported kohl-rimmed eyes, nude shade lip and blush glow. She let her hair loose with soft curls. This look is also up for debate as to whether it's a rule breaker of "nudity".⁠

All about Cannes Film Festival 2025