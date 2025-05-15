India's Got Latent Buddies Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija And Tanmay Bhat Reunite After Row, Comedian Pens A Heartfelt Note About 'Ghutan Si Thi'

Samay Raina made his comeback on Instagram on Tuesday after 3 months. He has been maintaining a low profile since he got embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy. However, now he is back with a bang, and on Wednesday, he bombarded his followers' feed with a series of stories, offering a glimpse into his personal life. From morning to night, he shared every detail and whom he met during the day. The comedian reunited with his old buddies Gursimran Khamba, Tanmay Bhat and Apoorva Mukhija. On realising that he had shared multiple posts, he penned a heartfelt post expressing how he had bottled up his feelings, and now he feels relaxed after sharing with his followers.

Samay Raina's day started with gymming and concluded the night in the company of Apoorva Mukhija

Samay took to his Instagram handle and shared a post from the gym, followed by a photo of Gursimran Khamba, seemingly having a brunch. Then he joined Tanmay Bhat for a pickleball session. The candid image shows them happily chit-chatting. It was followed by a happy screengrab of his video call session with parents.

He concluded his night by raising a toast with Apoorva. For the unversed, Apoorva served as a judge of one of the episodes of IGL, which also included Ranveer Allahbadia and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. They were booked by the Assam and Jaipur police and were summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning.

Before going to bed, Samay penned a note expressing his emotions and wrote, “Aaj kuch zyaada hi storyiaan daaldi. Bohot ghutan si thi yaar kya bataau kaafi nikaal diya ek saath hi (I had been feeling suffocated, I let a lot of it out in one go).” He further thanked his fans for supporting and showering him with love, "I love you all. I'm so happy to be experiencing all this love. I can't wait to see you guys in my shows abroad and in India. I'm so grateful to all of you."

Apoorva also shared a photo of Samaya Raina with their friend Chandni and captioned it as "Too cute."

India's Got Latent controversy