Chris Martin Performs Magic With Bengaluru Techie At Coldplay Mumbai Concert, Fans React As Video Goes Viral
A fan recently got a chance to sing with the lead vocalist of Coldplay at Mumbai concert. The video of the their performance is now going viral on social media.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin always known to cater to the fans' need and wants whenever he performs. But, the dream came true for a fan from Bengaluru who got a chance to sing along with him at the Mumbai concert.
Fan sings along with Chris Martin, video goes viral
The fan, who is a software engineer from Bengaluru shared a video on Instagram, saying how he caught Chris Martin’s attention and grabbed the opportunity. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “How I got to sing with Chris Martin and Coldplay. This is a Core Memory for me now and will be etched in my heart for eternity. Best night of my life!”.
Netizens took to comment section and lauded his effort. One user wrote, “Lucky man. I tried my best, worked on my banner till 3am, was in the queue by 12, stood right beside the centre stage and what not, but couldn’t succeed :(“. Another user wrote, “Ngl we were screaming crying throwing hands at your luck - you software engineer guy. But congratulations on living all of ours dream”.
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert to stream on OTT platform
For fans who missed out on tickets to the Music of the Spheres can watch the concert from home. Disney+ Hotstar and Coldplay announced that their January 26 concert in Ahmedabad will be streaming live.
"Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us - we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!," Chris Martin said in a statement.
