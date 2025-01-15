Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Additional Tickets To Go Live At 6 PM, Netizens Say 'Stop This Scam'

Just few days away and fans will be witnessing their favourite band Coldplay playing live in India- Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The musical concert is part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025. When the tickets went live in India, it compelled them to add extra shows. Now, after Mumbai, BookMyShow has added additional tickets for Ahmedabad concert.

BookMyShow announces additional tickets for Ahmedabad concert

BookMyShow took to Instagram and shared that the tickets will go on sale today. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Coldplay fans, limited tickets for both the Ahmedabad shows will go live today at 6 PM IST. Show Dates & Venue: 25th and 26th Jan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad”. Though the sale will begin at the mentioned time, the waiting period will start at 5 PM.

Fans expressed displeasure over this announcement. One user wrote, “Nobody’s excited anymore”. Another user wrote, “Good luck finding good hotels and flights after”. “One of the most incompetent ticketing platform no wonder many artist are selling tickets from insider now”, wrote the third user. A social media user said, “So you’re gonna scam us again today?”. Ahead of their arrival in India, Coldplay performed in Abu Dhabi from January 9th to 14th.

Details we need to know about Coldplay’s India tour

Coldplay will land in India for their five-day concert. The first three concerts will be held in Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21. Following this, they will perform in Ahmedabad on 25th and 26th.

File photo of coldplay | Source: Instagram