Coachella 2025: Hanumankind Enthralls In Debut, Becomes Third Indian Artist To Take Stage After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon

Hanumankind Becomes Third Indian Artist To Perform At Coachella 2025 | Image: X

Rapper Hanumankind made a footprint at his Coachella 2025 debut while becoming the third Indian artist to perform at the popular music festival, following Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon. The event features a powerpack lineup, including Lady Gaga, Tula, and Becky G, with the gathering of a massive crowd.

Hanumankind made Indian Hip-Hop history with his Coachella debut

Malayali rapper Hanumankind lit up the Mojave stage at Coachella on April 12, 2025, with an electrifying performance. He collaborated with chenda drummers, and Houston hip-hop artist Maxo Kream, and rocked his hits like Big Dawgs, Run It Up, and Go To Sleep.

At approximately 8:25 pm PST (9 am IST), he made a striking entrance, following a powerful display by chenda players. Joined by drummer Sange Wangchuk and guitarist Krishna M. Sujith, he introduced a thunderous new track and shared with the audience that this marked his first full set in the United States.

Hanumankind continues the legacy of Indian artists at Coachella, following Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, who performed in 2024.

When and where to watch Coachella 2025?

Coachella spans two weekends, from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20. In California, the music kicks off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET, while fans in India will need to wake up early at 4:30 am IST on April 12 and 19.

YouTube is streaming all stages live, allowing you to switch between up to four stages at once. So, you won’t have to choose between BLACKPINK Lisa’s dance break and Travis Scott’s surprise performance—you can watch both.