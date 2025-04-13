What To Watch On OTT (April 14 To 20): From The Last Of Us Season 2 To Logout, Khauf, Movies & Web Series Releasing This Week

New OTT Releases: The Last Of Us 2 To Logout, Upcoming Movies & Shows | Image: X

Movies And Web Series Releasing On OTT This Week (April 14 To 20): The new week is all in and OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Zee5 are gearing up for the streaming of interesting web shows and movies. From The Last Of Us Season 2 and Logout to Khauf, you can binge-watch all these new shows and movies from the comfort of your cosy mattress. Check out the complete list below:

OTT Releases This Week (April 14 To 20)

Khauf

The story revolves around a hostel room with a violent history. A girl living in the room struggles with her troubled past while confronting supernatural forces both inside and outside its walls. The cast includes Rajat Kapoor, Suchi Malhotra, Riya Shukla, Rahaao, and Monika Panwar in lead roles.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Logout

The story follows a digital influencer preparing for a major career milestone. His plans fall apart when he loses his phone, leaving him at the mercy of a stranger who takes control of his life. The film features Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in key roles.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Yamakaathaghi



The story follows the spirit of a girl who refuses to leave a rural funeral home after her mysterious death, prompting a supernatural investigation. The Tamil film stars Pradeep Durairaj, Haritha, Geetha Kailasam, Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Raju Rajappan, and Subash Ramasamy in key roles.

Where to watch: Aha Tamil

Release Date: April 14, 2025

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

The documentary explores the domestic terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, United States, on 19 April 1995. It highlights the tragic event that claimed 168 lives. Tiller Russell, along with Emmy nominees Brian Lovett and Jeff Hasler, produced the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon, a romantic western television series inspired by Jodi Thomas's book series, will premiere on Netflix on 17 April 2025.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Istanbul Encyclopedia

The series follows a student who moves to Istanbul and stays with her mother’s estranged best friend. However, they face challenges in understanding each other due to cultural differences.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 17, 2025

The Sea Beyond

The latest season of The Sea Beyond, an Italian drama television series, premiered on Rai 2 on September 23, 2020. Cristina Farina created the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 17, 2025

The Glass Dome

A criminologist and her former police chief partner look into the disappearance of a local girl in the small Swedish town where she was once held captive.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 15, 2025

Behind The Curtain Stranger Things - The First Shadow

Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things – The First Shadow is a Netflix documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of the stage production, of Stranger Things. It follows the cast and crew as they prepare for the show's debut in the West End.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 15, 2025

The Last Of Us Season 2

Season 2 of the show will skip five years ahead, showing Joel and Ellie as being deeply estranged while living in the settlement that Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley), built in Jackson, Wyo.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 14, 2025

The Stolen Girl

The Stolen Girl explores the power and determination of motherhood, focusing on the pain and emotional consequences when a mother is unable to protect her child. While it’s a thrilling mystery, full of twists about who did it, how, and why, the deep trauma and suffering felt by all involved mean that no one truly emerges victorious.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 16, 2025

Law and Order - Organized Crime

After experiencing a deep personal loss, Detective Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD, determined to dismantle an organised crime ring.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Superboys of Malegaon

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Crazxy

