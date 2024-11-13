sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |

Published 12:56 IST, November 13th 2024

Coldplay Adds 4th Show In India, To Make A World Record By Performing At Narendra Modi Stadium

Coldplay India Tour Concert Update: The British Band has added the fourth show in the country and the tickets will go live on Bookmyshow on November 16.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coldplay adds the fourth show in India.
Coldplay adds the fourth show in India. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:45 IST, November 13th 2024