Published 11:57 IST, November 13th 2024

Vicky Kaushal As Lord Parashurama In Stree 2 Director's Mahavatar Will Give You Goosebumps

Vicky Kaushal has announced his new project Mahavatar ahead of Chhaava release. In the movie, he will play a popular mythological character Lord Parashurama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A poster of Mahavatar.
A poster of Mahavatar. | Image: Instagram
