Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 5 Viral Moments That Will Give You Major FOMO

British boy band Coldplay’s Mumbai concert on Saturday, ie, January 18, turned out to be wholesome and unforgettable for Indian fans. From chanting Jai Shri Ram To Chris Martin’s special mention for Indian cricketer and bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the audience went couldn't keep calm. Here are five viral moments from the first day of concert in Mumbai.

1. Chris Martin greets fans in Hindi

On the first day of concert, Chris Martin greeted a sea of fans in Hindi. In the viral clip, he said, “Mumbai Mein Aake Bohot Khushi Ho Rahi Hai”.

2. Chris Martin’s performance of Everglow with young fan

In the video, Chris can be seen performing with the young fan on stage. The singer also read out the poster that the fan got which read, “I manifested this moment. I’m ready for it. Can I play Everglow with you?” The vocalist read this and told the fan, “We will sing together, okay?”.

3. Chris Martin’s shout out for Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

Chris Martin surprised cricket fans by mentioning cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s name. He said, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He need to bowl at me now”.

4. Frontman of Coldplay band Chants Jai ShrI Ram

In a video, Chris Martin could be seen interacting with the fans present at the stadium. He expressed gratitude to them for attending the show, wished them well and even made small talk with some. He read out posters carried by fans which read, “Jai Shri Ram”.

5. Jasleen Royal performs with Coldplay band

Jasleen Royal joined Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin on stage for heartfelt duet of We Pray, a track from band’s latest album Moon Music. She captivated the audience by opening the show with her soulful performance of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.