Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet Gives A Shoutout To 'Partner Of Three Years' Kylie Jenner After Winning Best Actor Trophy

It's a big day for actor Timothee Chalamet as he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.

Chalamet won the award for his role as Marty Mauser, a talented table tennis player in the 1950s New York-based film.

While accepting the award, Chalamet first thanked his fellow nominees, his team and director Josh Safdie. Towards the end of his speech, he surprised many by speaking about his partner, Kylie Jenner, who was present at the event. Referring to their relationship and support system, Chalamet said, “And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.”

Saying this, the actor pointed towards Jenner, who was seen smiling and mouthing "I love you" from the audience. The moment became even more special when the two shared a kiss after his name was announced as the winner.

Chalamet also spoke about his fellow nominees. While looking at the audience, he directly addressed actors he admires and has known for years. Referring to his "fellow nominees," Chalamet spoke about long-time connections, theatre days in New York, and recent performances that impressed him.

The Best Actor category was packed with strong performances. Chalamet competed against Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

