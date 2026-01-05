Who Is Jay Dudhane? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Runner-up Arrested In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Just 10 Days After Wedding

Jay Dudhane, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 runner-up, has landed in trouble after being arrested at the Mumbai airport. Splitsvilla 13 winner has been arrested by Thane Police for his alleged connection in the ₹5 crore fraud case. As he is making the headlines, let us inform you who he is and how he is linked to the ₹5 crore fraud case.

Who is Jay Dudhane?

Jay is one of the prominent faces in the reality-based shows. Apart from this, he is also a model and fitness trainer. He rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 13, where his chemistry with Aditi Rajput became one of the season's biggest talking points. He later strengthened his popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, emerging as a strong and recognisable personality in the reality TV space. Following this, he made his acting stint in Marathi TV shows and movies like Yed Lagla Premach, Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and Gadad Andhar.

How is Jay Dudhane linked to the ₹5 crore fraud case?

The reports suggest that the actor was arrested after a retired engineer approached the police after a property deal went wrong. According to the complaint filed by the retired engineer, Jay and four members of the family allegedly misled the complainant into investing crores of rupees in the properties that were already under a bank mortgage. The alleged fraud came to light when the bank issued a notice seizing the mortgaged properties.

Jay Dudhane calls the ₹5 crore fraud case 'false'

Jay Dudhane reiterated his faith in the "justice" while calling the case false and wrong. The actor assured of cooperating with the police in the investigation. "I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, and my brother's wife--the four of us were going abroad. I didn't even know that an arrest warrant or an LOC (Lookout Circular) had been issued in my name. The police told me that I couldn't leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with the police. A false case hasn't been filed against me, but many things have been misrepresented. I am ready to face everything at my level. I have complete faith in justice. This case is completely false," said Jay Dhudhane while talking to the media.

Jay was on his way to his honeymoon when he was arrested. He got married to an influencer named Harshala Patil on December 24. It was an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony. Harshala is an influencer and a YouTuber, who gives advice on fashion, beauty, lifestyle and mental health.