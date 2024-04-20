Advertisement

The British Film and Television Association (BAFTA) has locked its dates for next year's award ceremony. The award ceremony will be held in the midst of the Berlin Film Festival, which runs from February 13 to February 23.

When will the BAFTA Award 2025 ceremony take place?

The BAFTA Film Awards brings together British and international talent to celebrate the very best of film over the past year, and the filmmakers, cast and crews who bring them to life on both sides of the camera. Next year, the award ceremony will be held on February 16, two weeks before the Oscars. However, BAFTA is yet to finalise the location for the ceremony. This year's event took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

(A representative image of BAFTA | Image: X)

The association will be announcing its full timeline and eligibility details for the 78th BAFTA Awards in the coming weeks. The voting to select the winners takes place over three rounds: Longlisting, Nominations and Winners, by the academy’s global voting film membership – comprising over 7,800 industry creatives.

Winner list of 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

The 77th BAFTA Award ceremony saw Oppenheimer dominating the winner chart by bagging in seven categories - best film, director, and actor. It was followed by Poor Things winning awards in five categories, such as Best Actress and more. The Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were left out of the winners' circle at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars, while Barbie only won one Oscar, for best original song, for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.