Did Priyanka Chopra-Shah Rukh Khan Recreate Their Iconic Don And Roma Looks At Met Gala, Or Just A Coincidence?

Met Gala 2025: The most memorable night of the fashion world turned out to be iconic with many megawatt stars walking the blue carpet in elegant yet psychedelic mixed outfits with nods to tailoring. Be it with Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra or Mona Patel, Indian celebs have wowed everyone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on the first Monday in May.

Among many historic showstopping appearances, desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s return impresses fans with many quickly taking a toll on memory lane, calling Balmain’s polka-dot ensemble a re-creation of the 2006 Don ‘Roma look.’

Did Priyanka Chopra just re-created her iconic Roma look at the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet?

Priyanka Chopra made a comeback to the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas, radiating her saas aura. She slayed in a custom Balmain dress at the Met Gala. The dress highlighted her cinched waist, bold shoulders, and was complimented with striking jewellery. Around her neck, she wore Bvlgari’s Magnus Emerald Necklace, adorned with a 241.06-carat faceted emerald—the largest ever used by the brand.

SRK also walked the steps of the Met Gala blue carpet in an all-black ensemble designed by Sabyasachi.

Soon after the world witnessed their look, fans noticed something familiar about her appearance. In 2006, during a polo event in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan wore a black suit while Priyanka donned a similar black-and-white polka dot dress. This sparked memories of their iconic looks from the film Don, leading many to comment online that it felt like “Don and Roma” had returned for another mission after 19 years.

Although Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka didn’t attend the event together, fans couldn’t help to connect the dots. The outfits, colours, and overall vibe echoed strong nostalgia. One fan commented while posting on Instagram, “This can’t be a coincidence!”

Hosts ask Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi: Who are you?

One of the clips going viral on the internet shows Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi on the red carpet interacting with the hosts who failed to recognise them. They even struggled to pronounce the name of the designer correctly. The awkward moment started after one of the hosts at the Met Gala asked, "And this is the designer tonight?” while looking at SRK and Sabyasachi, unaware of either man’s global stature.